Joe Burrow Sends Another Direct Message to Bengals About Ja'Marr Chase Contract
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been pretty vocal about standout wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's search for a long-term contract, and he reaffirmed that position once again during the skills portion of the NFL's Pro Bowl Games on Thursday night.
Though Chase and the Bengals failed to reach a new agreement before the 2024 season began, it should, in theory, work out much better for the wideout, who had an excellent, Triple Crown-earning run in 2024 and is slated to earn much more than he would have otherwise. It's worse news for Cincinnati, though, which now has to factor in a much larger cap hit.
Burrow has previously expressed confidence that his team will give Chase what he deserves (as well as fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins). But he once again doubled down on that take on Thursday night.
"I don't know what more he could show and do to prove himself," Burrow said of Chase on ESPN. "We have several guys like that, who have stepped up for us, and deserve to be paid—deserve to be paid what they're worth."
It would seem the team is aligned. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said recently that extending Chase is a "priority" for the franchise.
The only downside? Unless the front office does the impossible, Higgins is probably collateral damage, bringing about the end of one era and the start of another in Cincy.