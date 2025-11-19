Joe Burrow Took Major Step Towards Return at Bengals Practice Wednesday
Joe Burrow made a huge step in his recovery journey on Wednesday by being named a full participant in the Bengals’ team practice. This is the first time he’s gotten this designation since he suffered his turf toe injury in Week 2.
After Burrow returned to the practice field last week, Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor shared that the quarterback would need to do 11-on-11 work before ever discussing the likely timeline for Burrow to be back on the field. Now that that mission has been accomplished, we’ll see what Taylor shares about Burrow’s status moving forward.
Fox’s Jay Glazer reported this past week that Burrow shared his goal is to be back on the field around Thanksgiving. He would need to be activated by Dec. 1 from the injured reserve list to have a chance to play this season again.
The Bengals face the red hot Patriots this upcoming Sunday, followed by having an AFC North showdown on Thanksgiving vs. the Ravens. There’s a strong chance now that Burrow will start in one of these two games, if not both.
Cincinnati heads into the last stretch of the season with a 3–7 record. If the Bengals want to keep their playoff chances alive at all, they need to start winning again. Burrow could be a helpful resource to help bring back some electricity.