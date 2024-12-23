SI

Joe Burrow's Explanation for Gifting Samurai Swords to Offensive Linemen is Hilarious

A fascinating gift with an incredible backstory.

Joe Burrow kept the Cincinnati Bengals' season alive with another tremendous outing on Sunday, tossing three touchdown passes to take down the Cleveland Browns, 24-6. Afterwards Burrow was asked about the viral Christmas present he got all his linemen— individualized samurai swords.

Burrow then offered a hilarious explanation for why he chose swords, of all things, to gift the big guys up front. And it goes beyond the fact that dudes think swords are cool.

"Well, they wanted guns," Burrow stated. "And I was like, I don't know about guns, guys. So I was in the weapon mindset and I was like, what's a cool weapon? Samurai swords, I think, are pretty dang cool."

It feels silly to call samuari swords a safe alternative to anything. And yet... Burrow certainly went with the safe alternative compared to the other choice!

As long as the linemen who are charged with protecting Burrow are happy then he nailed the gift-giving segment of Christmas.

