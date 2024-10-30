Joe Flacco Offers Sage Advice to Anthony Richardson After Replacing Him As Colts QB
Despite their turmoil at the quarterback position, the Indianapolis Colts remain a very respectable 4–4. Though improvement on both sides of the ball is needed, their first playoff berth since 2020 remains well within reach.
Crucially, the Colts are not replacing developing quarterback Anthony Richardson with a fellow youngster but with veteran Joe Flacco. On Wednesday afternoon, Flacco offered perspective and advice to Richardson in the wake of the Florida product's demotion.
"The thing we have to remember here is that Anthony's really young," Flacco told reporters via James Boyd of The Athletic. "I know when I was that young there’s no chance that I would’ve been able to have the perspective and the right head on my shoulders to handle it and take it the right way."
The two quarterbacks had notably different beginnings to their professional careers. Richardson played parts of three seasons with the Gators and was just 20 when he was drafted. Flacco, on the other hand, navigated Pittsburgh and Delaware for five seasons before debuting in the NFL at 23.
"This doesn't have to be a negative thing," Flacco said he would emphasize to Richardson. "There's a lot of positives on his end that can come from this. ... He's very young with a bright future. There's a lot of guys that come into this league and don't play right away."