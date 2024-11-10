Joe Flacco's Awful Start Had NFL Fans Calling for Anthony Richardson
Joe Flacco isn't winning himself any new fans.
Flacco had an awful start on Sunday that had NFL fans clamoring for the Indianapolis Colts to put Anthony Richardson in the game,
On the opening drive of the Colts' Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Flacco was intercepted by Taron Johnson, who returned it 23 yards for a touchdown.
The veteran quarterback followed that up by botching a screen pass that was intercepted by defensive tackle Austin Johnson.
Ouch.
The Bills followed that second interception up with a field goal that gave them a quick 10-0 lead.
Indianapolis benched second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson because the team believed Flacco gave it a better chance to win. Given how Flacco played early on Sunday, that's debatable.
NFL fans immediately took to social media to blast Flacco and call for Richardson to get his job back.
The move to Flacco does not appear to be going well.