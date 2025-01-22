Joe Namath Had Fired-Up Message for Jets Fans After Aaron Glenn HC Hire
The New York Jets have hired their next head coach: former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. It seems some franchise legends are ecstatic about the team's latest hire, who marks the organization's eighth head coach since 2000.
Among those to voice their support for Glenn in New York was legendary former quarterback––and the only quarterback ever to lead the Jets to a Super Bowl win––Joe Namath.
Namath took to social media to express his delight with the move to make Glenn the 19th head coach of the organization (excluding interim coaches).
"I’m hoping all (Jets) fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach. I wish the season would start next week!" wrote Namath on X, formerly Twitter.
Glenn will be tasked with turning around a franchise that currently owns the longest playoff drought of any major professional sports team in North America. New York hasn't been to the postseason since 2010, when Mark Sanchez was still their starting quarterback. The team has won 10 or more games just once in that 14-year span, and has had a losing record in each of the other 13 seasons.
Glenn was a first-round pick by the Jets (No. 12 overall) back in 1994 out of Texas A&M. He made two Pro Bowls in eight seasons with the team. His former coach, Bill Parcells, also spoke highly of him after he was hired to be New York's next head coach.
"He's not afraid to be contentious. He's just feisty. Not rude or impolite. He's just willing to get his point across," said Parcells.
The news of his hiring seems to be sitting well with some well-known figures in franchise history, and now he'll hope to live up to expectations and figure out a way to get the team back to its former glory.