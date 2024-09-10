Jonathan Greenard Pinpoints Exact Moment Vikings Started to Pity Daniel Jones
The Minnesota Vikings cruised to a season opening victory against the New York Giants on Sunday, not struggling to defend against the Daniel Jones-led offense.
The defense surrendered just six points and held the Giants without a touchdown while recording five sacks and a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, off of Jones. Jones and the rest of the offense were hearing it from the disgruntled crowd at MetLife stadium throughout much of the game, so much so that Vikings outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard said he started to feel a bit bad.
During an appearance on The Power Hour on KFAN 100.3, Greenard admitted that he started to feel bad when the boos from Giants fans got so loud that it felt like a typical third down situation when fans are often at their loudest.
"Man, we heard the boos raining in, we're like okay, now we're good on our end. But when it got really loud to where it was as loud as it would be on third down defense, it was kind of bad. We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything that he wants to do," said Greenard.
"Hey, it's good to be on the other side of it. And it's our job to not be on that side of it, when we're not doing our job," he added.
Greenard didn't register a tackle in the win, but he did record a hit on Jones. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Vikings after signing a four-year, $76 million deal during the offseason.