Jonathan Taylor Makes Colts History With Early Touchdown in NFL Berlin Game
Jonathan Taylor started the scoring Sunday as the Colts took on the Falcons in Berlin. The NFL’s leading rusher punched the ball in from the one-yard line after the Indianapolis defense forced a fumble on Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to set their offense up just outside of the red zone.
The one-yard rush was Taylor’s 13th score of the season and 64th of his career. With the touchdown, he ties Edgerrin James for the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
Taylor was tied with Lenny Moore at 63 touchdowns for two weeks after his two-score day against the Titans in Week 8. James made the trip to Berlin for the Colts’ game in Germany and got to see Taylor tie his record in person.
James played 11 NFL seasons, spending seven with the Colts. He played 96 games for Indianapolis, ending his tenure with 9,226 rushing yards in addition to the 64 scores. Sunday marked Taylor’s 77th game over his six-year career. Heading into the game against the Falcons, he had 6,908 rushing yards on his career. He has some ground ahead to catch James’s franchise rushing record, but he reached the end zone as many times in 19 less games.
Taylor, the NFL’s leading rusher in yards and touchdowns this season, continues his extraordinary year across the pond.