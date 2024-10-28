Jordan Addison Explains Cryptic 'Free 3' Message After Vikings' Loss to Rams
Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison does not want to be traded after all.
Speculation arose that Addison was unhappy when the second-year wideout posted a photo to his Instagram story over the weekend with the caption "Free 3."
"People just try to make something out of anything," Addison said Monday [via ESPN]. "It ain't nothing."
Addison said the "Free 3" caption had nothing to do with his limited production in the Vikings' offense so far this season. In fact, he's been using that phrase since his college days at Pittsburgh.
"I think I came up with that in in 2020 fall camp at Pittsburgh," Addison said. "So that's where that started. People got to do their homework before they start saying stuff."
Addison has played five of Minnesota's first seven games this season, catching 14 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets. He had a better start last year as a rookie, registering 19 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns over his first five career games.
Addison did say that he has no qualms about his usage this season.
The Vikings (5–2) will look to rebound from consecutive losses this weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts (4–4) at U.S. Bank Stadium.