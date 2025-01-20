SI

Josh Allen Used 'Deadpool' Audible and Immediately Took a Sack

Ryan Phillips

Josh Allen and the Bills took an early 14-7 lead against the Ravens in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Josh Allen broke out a creative new audible on Sunday, but it didn't work out how he was hoping.

The Buffalo Bills were tied with the Baltimore Ravens 7-7 with 1:45 left in the first quarter and facing second-and-16 from their 47-yard line when Allen walked to the line and yelled "Deadpool, Deadpool, Deadpool."

It appeared he may have been trying to switch to a quarterback draw, but it didn't look like anyone else was on the same page. He was quickly sacked by Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike for a one-yard loss.

Maybe not the best call in that moment, Josh.

The Bills wound up punting two plays later but a Ravens fumble on the ensuing possession led to a Buffalo touchdown that gave them a 14-7 lead. In the end, the botched audible didn't wind up hurting Allen and the Bills much.

Ryan Phillips
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

