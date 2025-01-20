Josh Allen Used 'Deadpool' Audible and Immediately Took a Sack
Josh Allen broke out a creative new audible on Sunday, but it didn't work out how he was hoping.
The Buffalo Bills were tied with the Baltimore Ravens 7-7 with 1:45 left in the first quarter and facing second-and-16 from their 47-yard line when Allen walked to the line and yelled "Deadpool, Deadpool, Deadpool."
It appeared he may have been trying to switch to a quarterback draw, but it didn't look like anyone else was on the same page. He was quickly sacked by Kyle Van Noy and Nnamdi Madubuike for a one-yard loss.
Another look is below.
Maybe not the best call in that moment, Josh.
The Bills wound up punting two plays later but a Ravens fumble on the ensuing possession led to a Buffalo touchdown that gave them a 14-7 lead. In the end, the botched audible didn't wind up hurting Allen and the Bills much.