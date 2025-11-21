SI

Josh Allen Had Fans Terrified As They Watched His Reaction to a Turf Burn Injury

Stephen Douglas

Josh Allen looked hurt after he landed hard during the first quarter against the Texans.
Josh Allen looked hurt after he landed hard during the first quarter against the Texans. / Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Josh Allen scared everyone on Thursday night.

The Bills quarterback tried to take off up the middle on third down during the first quarter against the Texans, but was quickly caught from behind by Will Anderson Jr. The Houston linebacker landed on Allen and the quarterback went down hard, landing on the football. As Anderson got up, Allen kicked his legs before rolling over and doing a lot of other things with his legs and arms that signaled he was in incredible pain.

Eventually, he was helped up and walked gingerly to the sideline, but people were already fearing the worst.

There were many examples on social media of fans being concerned, but we'll just show you this one from Mike Greenberg because it is safe for work and does a good job of expressing how bad it looked there for a second.

A few minutes later he was fine, looking at his tablet on the sideline. The Prime Video broadcast noted that his left arm had been taped to cover up some turf burn.

Allen then returned to the game without missing a snap and led a field goal drive on the next possession ... and then he threw an interception. And that's why it's always an adventure being a Bills fan.

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

