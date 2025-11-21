Josh Allen Had Fans Terrified As They Watched His Reaction to a Turf Burn Injury
Josh Allen scared everyone on Thursday night.
The Bills quarterback tried to take off up the middle on third down during the first quarter against the Texans, but was quickly caught from behind by Will Anderson Jr. The Houston linebacker landed on Allen and the quarterback went down hard, landing on the football. As Anderson got up, Allen kicked his legs before rolling over and doing a lot of other things with his legs and arms that signaled he was in incredible pain.
Eventually, he was helped up and walked gingerly to the sideline, but people were already fearing the worst.
There were many examples on social media of fans being concerned, but we'll just show you this one from Mike Greenberg because it is safe for work and does a good job of expressing how bad it looked there for a second.
A few minutes later he was fine, looking at his tablet on the sideline. The Prime Video broadcast noted that his left arm had been taped to cover up some turf burn.
Allen then returned to the game without missing a snap and led a field goal drive on the next possession ... and then he threw an interception. And that's why it's always an adventure being a Bills fan.