Josh Allen Made Football (and Fantasy Football) History During Six-TD Game vs. Rams
Josh Allen had quite a showing on Sunday.
Despite Allen's Buffalo Bills losing to the Los Angeles Rams 44-42, he made all kinds of history.
The 28-year-old star quarterback completed 22 of 37 passes for 342 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 82 yards and three more touchdowns on 10 carriers. In doing so, he became the first player in NFL history to record three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the same game.
As you can imagine, Allen also put up some monster fantasy football numbers on his big day. The All-Pro's 51.88 points on ESPN's standard scoring is the new single-game record for a quarterback.
I'm sure Allen would trade all of those numbers in exchange for a win, but those are still remarkable accomplishments.
The 10-3 Bills have already clinched the AFC East, but with the loss they risk falling two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the top seed in the conference.
Allen is one of the leading contenders for NFL MVP this year, and he further solidified that status on Sunday.