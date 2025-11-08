Josh Allen Fined Over Finger-Gun Gesture After Touchdown vs. Chiefs
On Sunday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Elijah Moore made finger-gun gestures after a touchdown against the Chiefs. On Saturday, they paid a small price.
The NFL fined Allen $14,491 and Moore $13,888 for their gestures, it announced Saturday afternoon via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.
The gestures came after Allen rushed for a one-yard touchdown in the third quarter to put Buffalo up 27–13. Allen and Moore's fines come amid a league-wide crackdown on violent gestures of all types, no matter how inoffensive they may appear in context.
"It's just one of those areas that the league wants to work actively on. There are plenty of ways for players to be able to celebrate, and they come up with some very unique and often entertaining ways so we want them to focus on those and not the inappropriate areas," NFL officiating and rules analyst Walt Anderson told the AP in August.
The Bills, in a tight race with the Patriots for the AFC East crown, are scheduled to play the Dolphins Sunday.