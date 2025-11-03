Josh Allen Didn't Fool Tony Romo or Jim Nantz With Obvious Flop vs. Chiefs
Josh Allen was making plays with his legs on Sunday against the Chiefs, and after one short rush in the fourth quarter, he tried to embellish some contact from a defender in order to add some extra yards to the play.
After sliding with the ball in order to avoid contact, Allen feigned as if he’d been hit in the head by a defender. No flag was thrown, and Allen got back to his feet with a grin on his face. In the CBS broadcast booth, Tony Romo and Jim Nantz got a look at the replay, and they jokingly applauded Allen for his acting display.
“Oh, that’s a little acting... Oh, no! That hurt so bad,” Romo said sarcastically.
“He’s got an offseason home in Hollywood, maybe setting up a few more commercials down the road,” Nantz added.
Nick Bolton was the closest player to Allen when he slid. The linebacker grazed Allen’s helmet during the play, but there certainly wasn’t enough contact to cause the quarterback’s head to snap back.
It was a six-yard gain for Allen, though he was certainly hoping that the referees would buy his fake and call a penalty to make it an even bigger gain. Fortunately for the Chiefs, much like Romo and Nantz, the officials weren’t so easily fooled.