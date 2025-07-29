Josh Allen Had Heartwarming Gesture for Young Bills Fan While Signing Autographs
Josh Allen does not take the love from Buffalo Bills fans for granted one bit.
As is often the case, Allen was heavily sought after for autographs on Tuesday at Bills' training camp, and he was happy to oblige by spending a good chunk of time signing gear for fans. As he prepared to walk away and wave goodbye to the supporters, he noticed a young girl crying because she'd just narrowly missed out on the chance to get his autograph.
Rather than head back to the facility, Allen swiftly turned right back around and walked over to give the young fan a hug and sign some gear. He then stuck around a bit longer to keep dishing out autographs to the crowd.
It was a heartwarming moment between Allen and the young Bills fan, and just another example of why Allen is so beloved in West New York.