Josh Allen’s Incredible Pass Left Peyton Manning Speechless on ESPN’s ‘ManningCast’
Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen has long been considered an “alien” quarterback. He showcased some of his particularly unique talents in Monday night’s matchup against the New York Jets on a play that elicited a strong reaction from legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.
On ESPN’s ManningCast, Peyton was watching a Bills play unfold with his brother, Eli, and Bill Belichick when he appeared to try to warn Allen through the screen. On a second-and-10 deep in Bills territory, Allen dropped back into his endzone and then scrambled toward the sidelines looking for a downfield pass.
“Throw it away, throw it away,” Peyton repeated, with obvious alarm in his voice.
Allen did end up throwing it—roughly 40 yards downfield to Bills running back Ray Davis, who made an equally insane grab.
The refs threw a flag for defensive holding, causing the play to be upheld.
Peyton Manning couldn’t believe his eyes.
“It’s amazing how late he waits, he gets almost out of bounds…and he throws it, he can throw it as far as he wants,” Peyton said.
Allen currently has thrown for 112 yards and two passing touchdowns and added one touchdown on the ground. The Bills are up 20-17 at halftime.