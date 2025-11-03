SI

Josh Allen Loved James Cook’s Smart Move to Help Ice Game vs. Chiefs

The Bills quarterback was so fired up.

Kristen Wong

Bills' Josh Allen celebrates after James Cook made a big play at the end of Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
Bills' Josh Allen celebrates after James Cook made a big play at the end of Sunday's win over the Chiefs. / Screengrab on Twitter/ @NFL
Bills quarterback Josh Allen continued his win streak against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs—in the regular season, anyway.

Allen extended his impressive streak by helping lead Buffalo to a 28-21 win over the Chiefs in Week 9, throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown while also punching in two touchdowns on the ground. The Bills gave the Chiefs roughly 22 seconds to tie it at the end after Matt Prater's missed field goal attempt, but Kansas City ultimately couldn't muster any "13-second" magic of Chiefs-Bills matchup lore, and Mahomes walked away with his fourth loss of the season.

Of all the late-game plays that helped Buffalo ice the contest against their AFC rivals, one from James Cook garnered lots of praise from fans and even Allen himself.

On a third-and-short with a little over two minutes remaining in the game, Cook caught a pass from Allen and rushed down the right sideline for the first down, but made sure to slide just before he reached the sidelines to stay in bounds.

Check out that heads-up play below:

Allen then immediately ran over to his running back to praise him for the high-IQ move, which likely wasn't appreciated by Cook's fantasy managers, but did greatly help the Bills run down more of the clock and force the Chiefs to use their last timeout.

The Bills are now 6-2 on the season and have won their last two games following the bye.

