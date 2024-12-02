SI

Josh Allen Had Classy Answer About His Favorite TD in Win Against 49ers

Andy Nesbitt

Josh Allen had a huge night in the Bills' win over the 49ers.
Josh Allen and the Bills had a lot of fun on a snowy Sunday night in Buffalo as they rolled to a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers to clinch their fifth straight AFC East title.

The Bills quarterback will likely never forget this victory because he made some wild NFL history in it by becoming the first quarterback to throw for a touchdown, run for a touchdown, and catch a touchdown in the same game.

Allen had probably the coolest touchdown of the season when he caught a lateral from wide receiver Amari Cooper and ran into the end zone for a seven-yard score in the third quarter. But when he was asked by NBC's Melissa Stark to name his favorite TD of the night, the QB was all class in shouting out wide receiver Mack Hollins.

"Probably the passing touchdown to Mack," Allen said. "We’ve worked on this play a lot. I finally gave him a high enough fade ball where he could go and get and it and he made a play for me. I love that guy. He deserves all the credit and I’m glad I could get him another touchdown."

That was an impressive TD, but this one won't soon be forgotten:

The 10-2 Bills travel to Los Angeles in Week 14 where they'll face the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

