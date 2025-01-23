Josh Allen Perfectly Described His Inner Dialogue on Potential Dangerous Play vs. Ravens
For a split second in the fourth quarter of the Buffalo Bills' 27–25 playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it appeared quarterback Josh Allen was about to take an inadvisable risk.
The Bills, leading 24–19 at the time, faced faced a critical third-and-goal from the Ravens' 2-yard line with about four minutes to play in regulation. Allen faked a handoff to running back James Cook and plunged into the line of scrimmage, where he quickly was tied up by a herd of Ravens defenders. As he was held up, Allen put two hands on the football like he was about to toss it to Cook on a dangerous lateral.
Did Allen actually think of tossing the ball back to Cook in hopes of a touchdown?
"No," Allen told the media Wednesday with a big smile on his face. He then was asked if a younger version of himself would have tried the lateral.
"He would have done it, yes," Allen said. "It may have crossed the mind but, yeah, I didn't do it."
Allen was ruled down at the line of scrimmage, and Bills kicker Tyler Bass booted a 21-yard field goal through the uprights for a 27–19 lead—just enough to eventually send Baltimore packing into the offseason and advance Buffalo to the AFC championship game.
Allen and the Bills now will prepare to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the fourth time in their last five postseason appearances. When that game kicks off, don't expect Allen to be trying any ill-advised laterals in crunch time—unless Young Josh Allen decides to show up in the biggest game of the year.