Josh Allen Had Harsh Statement About His Performance in Loss to Falcons
The Bills lost their second straight game Monday night, falling to the Falcons, 24-14, in Atlanta. Buffalo is now 4-2 heading into its bye week and it now sits behind the Patriots in the AFC East, with New England currently owning the tie-breaker thanks to their win over the Bills in Week 5.
The Falcons' aggressive defense gave Josh Allen and the Bills' offense fits all night as the QB threw two interceptions and often looked uncomfortable in the pocket.
After the game Allen spoke about the offensive struggles and put the blame on his shoulders.
"You can beat man-to-man with a perfectly thrown ball and a well-thrown ball and we have to take advantage of those opportunities," said Allen, who was sacked four times in the loss. "I’ve got to be better. Protections, IDs, movement in the pocket. Just gotta be better."
The reigning NFL MVP threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns to go along with those interceptions but after a hot start to the season he is now looking for answers following a couple of tough losses.
Allen's last throw of the night against the Falcons should leave a bitter taste in his mouth as it was picked off deep in Atlanta's zone.
Next up for the Bills after their bye is a matchup on the road against a Panthers team that is now 3-2 after beating the Cowboys at home this past Sunday. That could be another tough test for Allen and Co., who just a few weeks ago seemed to easily be the best team in the league but are now dealing with some big question marks on both sides of the ball.