Josh Allen's Sister Couldn't Keep Up With Flood of Pajama Orders From Bills Mafia
Josh Allen's sister Nicala started a kids pajamas company a little over a year ago. This week, Allen decided to promote the business by posting about it on Instagram to celebrate the new "17 sideline snuggles" line.
This basically melted Nicala's phone as she told WKBW's Michael Schwartz. It turns out Allen did not warn his sister about what Bill's Mafia would do to her company's website and didn't give her a head's up before posting about it. By the time he did post, his sister was busy getting her son's hair fixed at a barber shop after a TikTok tutorial gone wrong.
If you're a big fan of No. 17 and are just hearing about this, pre-orders are still going on the QB-inspired pajamas. Since Allen only posted about the news in his stories, you might have a chance at grabbing some.
Either way, everyone involved has learned a very important lesson about the way the Bills Mafia activates.
