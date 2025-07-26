SI

Josh Allen's Sister Couldn't Keep Up With Flood of Pajama Orders From Bills Mafia

The Bills QB tried to do something nice.

Stephen Douglas

Fans react to Josh Allen at Bills training camp.
Fans react to Josh Allen at Bills training camp. / Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Josh Allen's sister Nicala started a kids pajamas company a little over a year ago. This week, Allen decided to promote the business by posting about it on Instagram to celebrate the new "17 sideline snuggles" line.

This basically melted Nicala's phone as she told WKBW's Michael Schwartz. It turns out Allen did not warn his sister about what Bill's Mafia would do to her company's website and didn't give her a head's up before posting about it. By the time he did post, his sister was busy getting her son's hair fixed at a barber shop after a TikTok tutorial gone wrong.

If you're a big fan of No. 17 and are just hearing about this, pre-orders are still going on the QB-inspired pajamas. Since Allen only posted about the news in his stories, you might have a chance at grabbing some.

Either way, everyone involved has learned a very important lesson about the way the Bills Mafia activates.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

