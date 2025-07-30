Josh Allen Shows Why He Is One of the Most Likable Athletes in Sports
1. I know that featuring a nice, heartwarming story instead of a controversial story or hot take will generate less traffic for me, but sometimes you see something and just want to make sure as many people as possible see it as well.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been one of the easiest guys in sports to root for since he entered the NFL in 2018.
He just seems to get it on all fronts, whether it’s interviews, his play on the field, how he handles his personal life and how he deals with fans.
At Bills practice on Tuesday, Allen wanted to wrap up his signing session with fans and started to head to the locker room. He then caught a young fan crying after she missed out on getting Allen’s autograph. Allen made a U-turn and gave the fan a hug and an autograph. He also ended up signing for even more fans.
We need more of this from the top athletes in all sports.
2. CBS has unveiled its 2025 NFL broadcast teams.
One new change: Charles Davis joins Andrew Catalon and Jason McCourty. Tiki Barber is out. We already knew that J.J. Watt was leaving the NFL Today pregame show to become Ian Eagle’s partner.
Here are the pairings:
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green
Andrew Catalon, Jason McCourty and Charles Davis
Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta
Tom McCarthy and Ross Tucker
Beth Mowins and Chris Lewis will also call select games, while Logan Ryan will be an analyst on select games.
3. It’s not that someone threw an illicit object onto the court during a WNBA game Tuesday night. It’s that the camera person couldn’t resist going in for a close-up of said object. It was also hilarious to listen to the broadcasters try to talk around what exactly was flung from the stands.
4. Leave it to Mad Dog to go off on Luka Dončić for finally getting into shape.
5. A lot of people fired up Netflix to watch Happy Gilmore 2 last weekend. The Adam Sandler flick generated 46.7 million views over three days.
6. The latest SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast features a conversation with The Ringer’s editor-at-large, Bryan Curtis, about all the latest sports media news.
Topics covered include the partnership between Fox Sports and Barstool Sports, which company needs the other more, why Barstool’s daily FS1 show is more intriguing than the Big Noon Kickoff deal, the battle between Big Noon Kickoff and College GameDay and Barstool’s turnaround when it comes to public perception.
Other topics discussed include ESPN getting close to purchasing NFL Media and what that would mean, where Major League Baseball will end up selling the rights to its wild-card games and Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN’s decisions on Richard Jefferson and Doris Burke and its lead NBA booth, the cost of streaming and more.
You can listen to the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast below or on Apple and Spotify.
7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 78th birthday to Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Google. You can also follow Jimmy on X and Instagram.