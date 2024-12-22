Josh Allen’s Selfless Move on James Cook’s 25-Yard Run Loved by Fans
Josh Allen is going above and beyond to help get the Buffalo Bills over the hump against the New England Patriots.
With his team trailing 14-7 early in the third quarter, Allen lined the Bills up for first-and-10 from their 32-yard line. He snapped the ball then handed it to running back James Cook who headed to his left before quickly cutting back to the right and racing down the field for a 25-yard gain. Once he took off, his quarterback was right alongside him, as Allen bolted alongside Cook during his run.
Fans loved Allen showing off his speed and accompanying his teammate on the play.
A few plays later that drive finished with that duo hooking up once again. Allen wound up finding Cook for a four-yard touchdown connection to tie the game at 14-14. The Bills later took the lead 17-14 after a Tyler Bass Field goal.