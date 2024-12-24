Josh Jacobs Launched Tyrann Mathieu Out of Bounds With a Vicious Stiff-Arm
Josh Jacobs looks like a man on a mission Monday night.
The Green Bay Packers running back had it going early against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football and was clearly feeling himself on the game's opening drive.
The two-time Pro Bowler ripped off several solid runs on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown. The biggest came on first-and-10 from New Orleans' 21-yard line when Jacobs broke through the right side of the line and burst down the sideline. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu attempted to take him down and Jacobs made him look silly with a phenomenal stiff-arm. It was so vicious he actually shoved Mathieu clean out of bounds.
That's picture perfect from Jacobs.
The 10-4 Packers are looking to continue a phenomenal season, while the 5-9 Saints are limping to the finish in a season beset by a ton of injuries.