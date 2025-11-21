Josh Jacobs Lambasted MetLife Stadium’s Turf After Suffering Knee Injury
MetLife Stadium, the New Jersey home of the Giants and Jets, has a reputation as one of the worst playing surfaces in football.
That reputation has lasted for years, but really took hold after a 2020 49ers at Jets game, when Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas tore their ACLs, running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sprained their MCLs and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain.
Players haven’t been quiet about their displeasure with the playing surface, and ahead of last weekend’s Packers at Giants game, running back Josh Jacobs was among them—and sure enough, he left the game with a knee injury. Luckily, it wasn’t severe, and Jacobs has a chance to face the Vikings on Sunday afternoon.
When asked where MetLife Stadium ranks among NFL stadium surfaces, Jacobs didn’t hesitate.
“Definitely the worst. It’s always been the worst. I know if I ever play there again I will never talk about it, because I talked about it all week, how bad it was, and it bit me in the ass.”
Jacobs ran for 40 yards on seven carries before he exited the 27–20 win in East Rutherford. Emmanuel Wilson came on in relief and helped ice the game with 40 yards on 11 carries.
Josh Jacobs’s status after knee injury
Luckily, it doesn’t sound like this will be a longterm issue for the Green Bay bell cow. Jacobs did not participate in Wednesday’s Packers practice, but was a limited participant on Thursday.
In the video above, reporter Matt Schneidman of The Athletic joked that he might be “the first player ever to get hurt on MetLife and only miss one day of practice.
On Monday, it was reported that Jacobs’s knee is “structurally sound” and didn’t require surgery, and that he day-to-day leading up to the game against Minnesota.
Through 10 games, the Alabama product has 648 yards and 11 touchdowns, along with 237 yards through the air.