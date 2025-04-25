Josh Jacobs Reacts to Packers Finally Picking WR in First Round of Draft
The Green Bay Packers have infamously passed on drafting a wide receiver in the first round for over two decades, but for the first time since 2002, the Packers selected a receiver in the first round by taking Texas’ Matthew Golden with the No. 23 pick on Thursday.
The move came just months after running back Josh Jacobs called for the team to add a proven No. 1 receiving threat.
"We've got a really young group of receivers; all can be really, really, really special," Jacobs told Milwaukee radio station 97.3 The Game in February. "But I think, personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already—somebody we know that's going to be a little more consistent."
Though Golden will have to adjust to the NFL and establish himself as a No. 1 receiver, the speedster out of Texas will certainly add another dynamic receiving threat to the team, and Jacobs is excited about the addition.
"I think that the wide receiver room, we're already deep," Jacobs told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "So adding him, it's just making it tremendously better instantly. He's a fast wide receiver, he catches the ball good, makes plays after the catch and things like that. With them group of guys that we already have, I think it's going to be amazing.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur also shared Friday that quarterback Jordan Love was "ecstatic" about the addition of Golden.
"I know that he was ecstatic," LaFleur said on the Pat McAfee Show. "I Facetimed him last night and he was like, 'Ooh, I've gotta get my arm loose. That's tough to throw to 4.29."