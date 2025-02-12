Josh Sweat Acknowledged His Super Bowl MVP Case: 'I Should've Had It'
Philadelphia Eagles star pass-rusher Josh Sweat knows he was a worthy candidate for Super Bowl LIX MVP. He stole the show as the Eagles' defense stymied the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, forcing six total sacks and three turnovers on Patrick Mahomes.
Sweat logged 2.5 sacks, six tackles and pressured Mahomes frequently. The Eagles held the Chiefs scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter when it was all too late. Although Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after he threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception paired with 72 rushing yards and another score, Sweat was certainly a worthy candidate for the honor.
He acknowledged his case to be the game's MVP, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer:
"I should've had it," Sweat said. "I could've had it. It's all good, though."
Even though anyone could make a compelling argument for Sweat, he still gets his first Super Bowl ring after shining when it mattered most. He led the Eagles in sacks in the regular season with eight.
He will enter free agency this offseason after earning himself a large new contract, although he mentioned the fit is more important than the numbers.
“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation," Sweat said via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy."
After the big showing, he may decide to re-sign with Philly and try for that Super Bowl MVP next season.