SI

Josh Sweat Acknowledged His Super Bowl MVP Case: 'I Should've Had It'

Sweat had 2.5 sacks and six tackles in the Super Bowl victory.

Blake Silverman

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Sweat in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Sweat in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles star pass-rusher Josh Sweat knows he was a worthy candidate for Super Bowl LIX MVP. He stole the show as the Eagles' defense stymied the Kansas City Chiefs' offense, forcing six total sacks and three turnovers on Patrick Mahomes.

Sweat logged 2.5 sacks, six tackles and pressured Mahomes frequently. The Eagles held the Chiefs scoreless until the final minute of the third quarter when it was all too late. Although Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP after he threw for 221 yards, two touchdowns and an interception paired with 72 rushing yards and another score, Sweat was certainly a worthy candidate for the honor.

He acknowledged his case to be the game's MVP, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I should've had it," Sweat said. "I could've had it. It's all good, though."

Even though anyone could make a compelling argument for Sweat, he still gets his first Super Bowl ring after shining when it mattered most. He led the Eagles in sacks in the regular season with eight.

He will enter free agency this offseason after earning himself a large new contract, although he mentioned the fit is more important than the numbers.

“Money’s important, sure, but I want to be in the right situation," Sweat said via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know what it looks like for me now, but I’m happy."

After the big showing, he may decide to re-sign with Philly and try for that Super Bowl MVP next season.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL