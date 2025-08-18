Julian Edelman Awkwardly Struggled With Basic Math While Discussing Bears Offense
Julian Edelman was on the field for Fox's pregame coverage of Sunday's preseason NFL clash between the Bills and Bears at Soldier Field, but he had a bit of an awkward moment alongside Curt Menefee.
While breaking down one of the main struggles of Chicago's offense in 2024, the offensive line and Caleb Williams's difficulty with avoiding sacks, Edelman tried and failed to do a bit of quick, basic math.
"I'm not a math guy, what's 2-70?" asked Edelman, leading to a rather confused response from his colleague.
"I think you mean 70-2?" responded Menefee.
"Same thing," said Edelman, before finally revealing the purpose of his head-scratching math problem; to state that Williams was sacked 68 times last year.
"That's 68, Curt. 68 times he was sacked last year. So, I expect Caleb Williams to go out there and get hit less," Edelman added.
It's not entirely clear why the number 70 was even brought into the equation, but Edelman, with a major assist from Menefee, was able to get through the segment and make his point.