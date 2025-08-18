SI

Julian Edelman Awkwardly Struggled With Basic Math While Discussing Bears Offense

Julian Edelman had some difficulty with the math problem he presented during Fox's pregame coverage on Sunday.

Karl Rasmussen

Curt Menefee and Julian Edelman on Fox's pregame NFL coverage.
Curt Menefee and Julian Edelman on Fox's pregame NFL coverage. / Screenshot via Awful Announcing on X
In this story:

Julian Edelman was on the field for Fox's pregame coverage of Sunday's preseason NFL clash between the Bills and Bears at Soldier Field, but he had a bit of an awkward moment alongside Curt Menefee.

While breaking down one of the main struggles of Chicago's offense in 2024, the offensive line and Caleb Williams's difficulty with avoiding sacks, Edelman tried and failed to do a bit of quick, basic math.

"I'm not a math guy, what's 2-70?" asked Edelman, leading to a rather confused response from his colleague.

"I think you mean 70-2?" responded Menefee.

"Same thing," said Edelman, before finally revealing the purpose of his head-scratching math problem; to state that Williams was sacked 68 times last year.

"That's 68, Curt. 68 times he was sacked last year. So, I expect Caleb Williams to go out there and get hit less," Edelman added.

It's not entirely clear why the number 70 was even brought into the equation, but Edelman, with a major assist from Menefee, was able to get through the segment and make his point.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL