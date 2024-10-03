Justin Fields Doesn't Feel Any 'Extra Pressure' As Russell Wilson Gets Closer to Returning
Justin Fields has gotten the Pittsburgh Steelers off to a 3–1 start as he's taken over as the starting team's quarterback despite coach Mike Tomlin naming Russell Wilson QB1 before the season.
Wilson has been benched all season with a calf injury, but he's nearing a return. An exact date hasn't been set for Wilson's return, but he's back practicing so, that time is coming sooner rather than later.
So, does Fields feel an extra pressure to perform well in order to try to keep that starting role?
"No, not really," Fields said in response to AP's Will Graves. "I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing. Whatever decision [Tomlin] makes, he makes. I can only control what I do on the field."
Many NFL media members have been champions of Fields this season. Even Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith has sung Fields's praises on Thursday. It's making some believe Fields could potentially keep the starting quarterback spot even when Wilson returns.
Through four games, Fields has completed 77-of-109 pass attempts for 830 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He's also added 145 rushing yards on 38 carries and three touchdowns.