Justin Fields Injury: Jets QB Evaluated for Concussion
In the fourth quarter of the Jets' struggling Sunday performance vs. the Bills, quarterback Justin Fields was taken to the medical tent to be checked for a possible concussion.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor entered the game for Fields.
Fields was sacked by Joey Bosa on a third-and-10 in the fourth quarter. He appeared to hit his head hard on the ground, causing the concern for the concussion. New York was down 30-3 when Fields went to the tent. He then went to the Jets' locker room for further evaluation.
It's really not what the Jets needed on Sunday.
It was a rough outing for Fields on Sunday, to say the least. He only completed 3 of 11 pass attempts for 27 yards. He was sacked twice. He additionally carried the ball five times for 49 yards.