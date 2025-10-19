Justin Fields Leaves Jets-Panthers Game After Getting Crushed by Dirty Hit
Justin Fields was briefly replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor during the second quarter of the Jets' Week 7 contest against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
After the QB ran a sweep to the left for a first down, he slid to try and protect himself before being absolutely crushed by Carolina safety Nick Scott. Some relative chaos ensued, with both teams pushing and shoving each other, and several flags were thrown.
Here's a look at the play:
Fields was briefly taken into the blue medical tent on New York's sideline, but returned to the bench after being cleared to go back in the game.
Justin Fields 2025 Injury History
This isn't the first time that Fields was replaced by Taylor for a head injury this season. The 26-year-old exited New York's Week 2 loss to the Bills with a concussion and also missed his the following week's game against the Buccaneers.
Justin Fields benched for Tyrod Taylor to begin second half
Although Fields was cleared by doctors and ultimately returned to action, he was benched in favor of Taylor to begin the second half due to poor play.
Through two quarters, Fields was 6-for-12 passing for 46 yards and also ran for 22 yards on four carries. The Jets currently trail the Panthers 13-3.