Justin Fields Leaves Jets-Panthers Game After Getting Crushed by Dirty Hit

Nick Scott smoked the New York quarterback after he slid to try and protect himself.

Mike Kadlick

Justin Fields got hit hard by Panthers safety Nick Scott.
Justin Fields got hit hard by Panthers safety Nick Scott. / Screenshot via Fox.
Justin Fields was briefly replaced by backup Tyrod Taylor during the second quarter of the Jets' Week 7 contest against the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

After the QB ran a sweep to the left for a first down, he slid to try and protect himself before being absolutely crushed by Carolina safety Nick Scott. Some relative chaos ensued, with both teams pushing and shoving each other, and several flags were thrown.

Here's a look at the play:

Fields was briefly taken into the blue medical tent on New York's sideline, but returned to the bench after being cleared to go back in the game.

Justin Fields 2025 Injury History

This isn't the first time that Fields was replaced by Taylor for a head injury this season. The 26-year-old exited New York's Week 2 loss to the Bills with a concussion and also missed his the following week's game against the Buccaneers.

Justin Fields benched for Tyrod Taylor to begin second half

Although Fields was cleared by doctors and ultimately returned to action, he was benched in favor of Taylor to begin the second half due to poor play.

Through two quarters, Fields was 6-for-12 passing for 46 yards and also ran for 22 yards on four carries. The Jets currently trail the Panthers 13-3.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

