Justin Jefferson Suffered a Mild Injury During Vikings Practice

He will be re-evaluated next week.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson walks off the field after a game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Vikings announced on Friday that star receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a mild hamstring strain this week and will be held out of practice for the time being.

Jefferson is expected to be re-evaluated next week sometime. More information regarding his future status will likely be released next week.

Hopefully for the Vikings it isn't anything too serious for Jefferson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Madison Williams

