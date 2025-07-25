Justin Jefferson Suffered a Mild Injury During Vikings Practice
He will be re-evaluated next week.
In this story:
The Vikings announced on Friday that star receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a mild hamstring strain this week and will be held out of practice for the time being.
Jefferson is expected to be re-evaluated next week sometime. More information regarding his future status will likely be released next week.
Hopefully for the Vikings it isn't anything too serious for Jefferson.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
