Justin Jefferson Offers J.J. McCarthy a Shoulder to 'Lean On' Amid Vikings Struggles
J.J. McCarthy has had a rollercoaster start to his NFL career.
After missing the entirety of what was slated to be his rookie season in 2024 due to a torn meniscus, McCarthy‘s first year has included the highs of leading a thrilling fourth quarter comeback, the disappointment of missing more time—this time due to an ankle injury—and the lows of inconsistent play.
And while McCarthy‘s slower-than-anticipated development has undoubtedly been a challenging experience for a Minnesota team coming off of a 14-win season, McCarthy‘s teammates, specifically star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, want him to know that they have his back.
"I feel like he handled it very well," Jefferson said of McCarthy‘s preparation for his first career game at Lambeau Field against the Packers. "Just not really thinking about the negative. Just not really thinking about the past game. Just moving forward and more of a focus on how he can improve, how can he better operate the offense, and of course, lead us to more touchdowns and more drives to eventually win the game at the end of the day.
"Just talking to him, being on his shoulder. Making sure that mentally, he‘s got his head on right. And I just know with all of the criticism and all of the hateful messages he‘s probably been getting. He can cut on the TV on SportsCenter and they can talk negatively about him. So just trying to be that person for him that he can always lean on and talk to."
It's not the first time Jefferson has had McCarthy‘s back.
After McCarthy threw a pick-six against the Bears in Week 1, Jefferson took accountability for the turnover, saying he had ran a bad route.
And while McCarthy has flashed positive signs, he's stuck in the midst of a rut, coming off of back-to-back games with two interceptions, both contests the Vikings lost. But McCarthy, comparing his situation to a "cork about to come off of a bottle,” said he believes he‘s "really close" to putting it all together.
Looking to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive against the division-rival Packers, the Vikings would love for Week 12 to be the week where it clicks for McCarthy.