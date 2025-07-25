Justin Jefferson Sets Realistic Expectations for J.J. McCarthy As Vikings Starter
After missing the entirety of his rookie season because of a torn meniscus, J.J. McCarthy is set to take over as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback this year.
McCarthy is the only one of the six quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft that did not see playing time during his rookie season. He is also one of the younger quarterbacks of the class, and remains relatively unproven for a top-10 pick after playing for a Michigan team in college that relied heavily on a strong defense and running game.
As McCarthy assumes the role as the leader of the Vikings offense, All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson is keeping expectations realistic for the second-year quarterback.
“You definitely have to have patience. He’s pretty much a rookie," said Jefferson on Thursday. "Last year pretty much doesn't count for him. He's still new to the scheme, new to coming out here and throwing it to these different receivers. You’re not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran. You can’t really have that expectation from him, but we do have an expectation of him being great, him coming out here every single day and working his butt off, and progressing every single day. And we do see that progression just on that second day of camp.
"It's coming along for him," Jefferson continued. "I feel like you can see the confidence he has out there, and if you're in the huddle you see the confidence he has just seeing the play and just getting out there and wanting to make the next play. I feel like his progression is coming along."
Like at Michigan, McCarthy is fortunately surrounded by a strong supporting cast in Minnesota. The pressure won't all be on him. He has a tremendous play-caller in head coach Kevin O'Connell, and dynamic playmakers in wideouts Jefferson, Jordan Addison, tight end T.J. Hockenson, and running backs Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason.
Given that Minnesota went 14-3 last season and the overall talent surrounding McCarthy, it's reasonable to believe that the Vikings can be back in the postseason this season even with an inexperienced quarterback, but it's also realistic to expect some rookie mistakes along the way.
McCarthy's first real test as the team's starter will come on Sep. 8, when the Vikings open up the regular season at the Chicago Bears.