Justin Tucker Believes He's Found Solution to Surprising Kicking Struggles in 2024
Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker has had an incredibly uncharacteristic start to the 2024 season.
Thought to be one of the best, most consistent kickers in NFL history, the 34-year-old has made just 72.7% of his field goal attempts this season—a career low. His previous worst was merely 82.5% back in 2015.
Additionally, Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point in the Ravens' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday—kicks that could have made a major difference in the 18-16 defeat. Both field goal misses, from 47 and 50 yards, went wide left.
Tucker spoke about his struggles on Wednesday afternoon with local Baltimore media, and seems to have found a solution to his problem:
“The adjustment is pretty clear," the eight-time All-Pro said. "Just need to make a point to not let the ball go left." He added that after changing his aim point last Sunday in Pittsburgh, he made his last kick.
Tucker also opened up about how personally (and seriously) he takes his job as Baltimore's kicker.
"I do take it very personally," he explained. "Anytime I leave a kick out there it bothers me. For all of the fans, supporters, coaches, players, anybody that cares about Ravens football: Believe me when I say that nobody takes it more personally than I do. Nobody is more affected than me when I miss a kick."
"At the exact same time," Tucker continued. "My particular line of work requires, in my opinion, that I compartmentalize my feelings and leave them aside and I focus on the action of kicking the ball and not the consequences... That is the challenge that I'm facing right now. That's my only option is just continue to work and focus on the action, focus on the process and let the results take care of themselves after putting in the work."
The Ravens are headed west to take on the Los Angeles Chargers this coming Monday night from Englewood's SoFi Stadium.