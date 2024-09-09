Kayvon Thibodeaux Refused to Answer Reporter's Question About Giants' Pass Rush
The New York Giants suffered a disappointing loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, during which Daniel Jones struggled while Sam Darnold enjoyed a strong day under center.
Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was asked about the team's ineffective pass rush in the season opener, but he didn't seem interested in providing an answer.
The 23-year-old stopped the reporter mid-question and opened the floor for other reporters to ask him questions instead.
ESPN's Jordan Raanan asked, "You know that a lot is on you and the pass rush up front, that's what this team is supposed to be built on. How much––."
"Anybody else got questions?" said Thibodeaux, interrupting Raanan, who could then be heard asking if "that was a bad question" for the defender.
Thibodeaux struggled in the season opener, failing to record a single tackle and logging just one quarterback hit in the 28–6 loss. Darnold was sacked just once in the game and completed 19 of 24 pass attempts, rarely struggling to find an open target. What seemed a valid question from the reporter did not sit well with Thibodeaux, who was quick to move on to other questions.
His antics didn't sit well with some Giants fans, who expressed their concerns over him ducking the question on social media.