Kenneth Walker's Broken Tackle Looked Like It Was Pulled From an Action Movie
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker was not going to be denied in his efforts to extend the team's drive during the first half against the Detroit Lions.
Walker caught a short pass from Geno Smith and attempted to turn up field, but was met by the hard-hitting Alex Anzalone. Walker was flipped over by the Lions linebacker, but ended up landing on Anzalone and was able to spring back up to his feet.
Still not down, Walker tried again to get past Anzalone, this time appearing to somersault forward and over the body of the linebacker who was doing everything in his power to bring the big back down. Stunningly, Walker once again avoided touching the ground, despite the wrestling-style tackle from Anzalone.
After somehow shedding the two attempted tackles from Anzalone, Walker scampered forward and was able to pick up a few extra yards before being brought down by Kerby Joseph and Jack Campbell.
The extra-effort play left Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in awe in the booth, as they could barely believe Walker wasn't brought down on the first or second contact from Anzalone.
Walker was rewarded later that drive by punching in a one-yard touchdown run to get the Seahawks on the scoreboard.