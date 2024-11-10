Colts’ Kenny Moore II Harshly Criticizes Team After Third Consecutive Loss
The Indianapolis Colts lost their third consecutive game in Week 10, falling to the Buffalo Bills 30–20 on Sunday, and defensive back Kenny Moore II didn't hold back when asked about the team's current situation.
Speaking to reporters after the defeat, Moore criticized the team, suggesting there was a lack of effort and urgency from within the organization.
"I don't think everyone is working as hard as possible, and obviously it's showing. I'm not the type to sugarcoat it. I don't think the urgency is there. I don't think the details are there. I don't think the effort is there. I don't see everything correlating from meetings to practice to the games. And it shows," said Moore.
Moore added he was disappointed in the lack of improvement he's seen from the team since the start of the season. He called out the team for continuing to make the same mistakes that have been occurring since September, noting he thought the team would've made more of a "jump" by November.
Moore, who is in his eighth NFL season, has been in Indianapolis his entire career. One of the team''s longest-tenured players, he made clear that this problem wasn't a new one for the Colts.
"Year to year, it's the same thing," he said.
Amid the team's three-game skid, Indianapolis has gone from 4-3 to 4-6, suffering losses to the Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings, and the Bills. They'll have a chance to get back on track against the New York Jets next Sunday.