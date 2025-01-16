Kevin O'Connell Provides J.J. McCarthy Update As Offseason QB Decision Looms
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy has started on-field training, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell shared Thursday. McCarthy, who missed out on his rookie season after he tore his meniscus during the preseason, is back training and appears to be ready for a healthy offseason.
"I'm very excited about where J.J.'s at," O'Connell said at his presser on Thursday. "He's returned to on-field training, he's returned to being able to be right where we'd hoped he'd be at this point."
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said of McCarthy Thursday: "He's on the field, throwing and training ... He looks great. He's excited. You talk about a kid who's just obsessed with football and loves being around the game. We're excited about what we have in him. We're excited about this offseason for him."
While both O'Connell and Adofo-Mensah are excited to see McCarthy back practicing this offseason, they remain unsure if he will be the team's starting quarterback when the 2025 season begins. The Vikings will have a massive decision to make at the position, particularly after Sam Darnold's resurgent season for Minnesota in 2024.
"It's way too early in that process to really identify exactly what that looks like," O'Connell said of the quarterback position.
Darnold led the Vikings to 14 wins during the regular season and finished fifth in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns. He made a case to become the team's long-term starting quarterback. The strength of that case took a dip when he struggled during the regular season finale against the Detroit Lions and in the Vikings' playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Despite those lackluster showings, Darnold still proved he could be under center for a successful Vikings team.
Minnesota drafted McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in last year's draft, and he impressed the organization until he went down with the season-ending injury. His chances to start will heavily depend on how his offseason goes.
"[He's returned] to have the type of offseason to be able to answer that question," O'Connell said of if McCarthy is ready to become a starter. "I think he maximized what this year was for him, I think he has a level of comfort in our offensive system."
Since voluntary workouts do not begin until the spring, the Vikings will likely have to make a decision on Darnold returning before McCarthy gets a full offseason of work back. With Darnold's contract expiring, the Vikings will have the opportunity to franchise tag him, re-sign him, or let him walk in free agency, all options that will likely factor into McCarthy's role during the 2025 season.