Kevin O'Connell's Reaction to J.J. McCarthy's 14-Yard Rush TD Was Pure Joy
Monday Night Football's Vikings-Bears opener started with what felt like an inevitable Chicago win, but ended with a rough-around-the-edges Minnesota victory that got the job done.
In his first regular-season NFL start, second-year Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy endured several mistakes in the first three quarters, only to deliver in the fourth, when he led three touchdown drives, one of which was capped with a 14-yard score he ran in himself.
Given the dire straits the Vikings were in for the majority of the game, the sideline was understandably pumped watching their QB score his first NFL rushing touchdown—but coach Kevin O'Connell was perhaps the most fired up of them all.
As McCarthy himself ran around in excitement, cameras cut to KOC in the wings, where the coach enthusiastically screamed into the headset and pumped his first in joy.
Watch that below:
In the end, the Vikes would win 27-24, and McCarthy would finish with 143 yards, two touchdown passes, one interception and the 14-yarder he ran in himself.