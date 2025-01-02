Mics Caught Kevin O'Connell's Heartfelt Mid-Game Message for Vikings QB Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold is having a remarkable season that has turned around his career. No one seems to be enjoying it more than his coach.
During the Minnesota Vikings' 27–25 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, coach Kevin O'Connell stopped to give Darnold a word of encouragement. Before relaying a play to his quarterback, O'Connell told him how great he was playing and how proud of him he was.
"Hey so you're playing your absolute a-- off... Keep making great decisions, man. You're balling. I'm so freaking proud of you, man," O'Connell said.
Darnold is in his first season with the Vikings and was signed to compete for the starting quarterback job with first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. The rookie was injured before the season, handing the job to Darnold, who has run with it.
The Vikings are 14–2 heading into a pivotal Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Darnold has shined individually. He's has completed 68.1% of his passes, is fourth in the NFL in passing yards (4,153), fifth in passing touchdowns (35) and fifth in passer rating (106.4). He was also named to his first Pro Bowl.
O'Connell should be proud of his quarterback. Darnold has been outstanding this season.