Kevin Stefanski Announced He’s Making One Major Change to Browns’ Offense
After the Browns finished up their bye week, coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that he’s passing the play calling duties off to his offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
This is the second season in a row in which Stefanski has handed the play calling duties off to another coach. He’d been in charge since he took the role over in 2020, but midway last season, Stefanski gave former OC Ken Dorsey the job. Dorsey ended up being fired after the season, so Stefanski took the role back over this season. But, he now will pass the duties off again.
“It’s never about one person, so whether you’re talking about a player or a coach, it’s not about one person, but obviously I think Tommy’s going to be himself and that’s what I’m asking him to do,” Stefanski said. “I’ll be there every step of the way to help him in any way I can, like you should with any play caller. Bottom line is, he understands what we need to do, which is stay on the field and score some points.”
The Browns rank second-worst in the NFL with 263.5 yards per game and they rank worst overall with 2,108 offensive yards. The team’s passing yards are second-worst as the quarterbacks have combined for a total of 1,393 yards. And, Cleveland’s scored the lowest amount of points (126) through eight games.
Cleveland definitely needed an offensive shakeup as they head into Week 10 against the Jets as a 2-6 struggling team. They’ve already made a change at the quarterback position—Joe Flacco was benched for Dillon Gabriel and now Flacco has been traded to the Bengals. And, of course, Shedeur Sanders is waiting in the wings in case another quarterback shift occurs.