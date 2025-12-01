Kevin Stefanski Explains Heated Confrontation Between Shedeur Sanders, Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy had a spirited discussion during their team's 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which was captured by CBS cameras. Their coach. Kevin Stefanski, spoke to media on Monday and addressed the viral moment, saying that he's not concerned about the interaction, as animated as it was.
"When you're a family like we are you can have your disagreements," Stefanski said. "Sometimes they're for everybody to see, sometimes it's behind closed doors. Like a family, we move on. We talk about it, so not worried about it."
On the sidelines Sunday, Sanders was studying video of a play when Jeudy came over and clapped several times while delivering a message. The rookie quarterback eventually stood up to give his side of things.
That interaction came at the start of the fourth quarter as the 49ers were exerting control. Jeudy only had three catches for 26 yards on the day and the two failed to connect on a big play opportunity early on after a Sanders overthorw.
“I would say overall it’s about spending time,” Sanders said after the game, taking responsibility for that errant toss.“It’s about spending time in those situations and being able to gauge. So all quarterbacks know you got to cut through the wind whenever you throw. So then at the same time you’re gauging the speed and time and distance and travel and everything, and I just calculated off. That’s all it was. It was just a missed shot. So then when I miss that shot I got to stay on myself, keep shooting."
Frustrations at this point of the season are understandable. The Browns have had a rough year and best-case scenario right now is Sanders gets some solid on-the-job experience.
Part of that is the on-the-field test. Part of that is fielding questions about his coach's decisions. And part of that is having the more animated conversations with his teammates dissected.