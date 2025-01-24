SI

Kevin Stefanski Had Hilarious Press Conference Moment When Announcing Tommy Rees as OC

Rees was named the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator last week.

Mike Kadlick

Stefanski announced on Thursday that he will call the Browns' offensive plays in 2025.
The Cleveland Browns are onto their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons after hiring Tommy Rees to the position last week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially announced the promotion on Thursday:

"Excited to announce Tommy Rees as our offensive coordinator," he said in a brief intro. "We met a few years back, kept a relationship, watched him from afar as he had his success as a young coach. Then we were able to bring him in last year and really, this last year spent with Tommy solidified what I thought about him..."

Stefanski went on to say that he—not Rees—will call the offensive plays in 2025. The head coach relinquished said duties to former OC Ken Dorsey last season.

"As far as play calling, which I know you guys are going to ask," he explained. "I'm gonna call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind."

Stefanski was then asked by the assembled Cleveland media if he could answer a question—and relayed a hilarious response.

"No," the head coach quickly as he scurried off the podium.

He clearly didn't want to dive in any further.

Rees, 32, spent 2024 with the Browns' as a passing game specialist and tight ends coach. Prior to his stop in Cleveland, the former Notre Dame quarterback has coached with Alabama (OC/QBs), Notre Dame (OC/QBs), the San Diego Chargers (OA), and Northwestern (GA).

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

