Kevin Stefanski Had Hilarious Press Conference Moment When Announcing Tommy Rees as OC
The Cleveland Browns are onto their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons after hiring Tommy Rees to the position last week. Head coach Kevin Stefanski officially announced the promotion on Thursday:
"Excited to announce Tommy Rees as our offensive coordinator," he said in a brief intro. "We met a few years back, kept a relationship, watched him from afar as he had his success as a young coach. Then we were able to bring him in last year and really, this last year spent with Tommy solidified what I thought about him..."
Stefanski went on to say that he—not Rees—will call the offensive plays in 2025. The head coach relinquished said duties to former OC Ken Dorsey last season.
"As far as play calling, which I know you guys are going to ask," he explained. "I'm gonna call plays, and I reserve the right to change my mind."
Stefanski was then asked by the assembled Cleveland media if he could answer a question—and relayed a hilarious response.
"No," the head coach quickly as he scurried off the podium.
He clearly didn't want to dive in any further.
Rees, 32, spent 2024 with the Browns' as a passing game specialist and tight ends coach. Prior to his stop in Cleveland, the former Notre Dame quarterback has coached with Alabama (OC/QBs), Notre Dame (OC/QBs), the San Diego Chargers (OA), and Northwestern (GA).
The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft.