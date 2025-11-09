Kevin Stefanski Makes Browns' Starting QB Clear After Loss to Jets
After a disappointing loss to the Jets, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to make a change at quarterback.
When asked by reporters if he planned to stick with rookie Dillon Gabriel as the team’s starting QB following the 27-20 loss on the road to New York, Stefanski asserted Gabriel will remain at the helm. He went 17-for-32 passing with 167 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 54 yards on the ground Sunday.
“We’re going to stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said to reporters on the team’s quarterback situation, via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders are the only quarterbacks on Cleveland’s depth chart, as Deshaun Watson continues to work his way back from his achilles injury. The Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals after he was benched in favor of Gabriel ahead of their Week 5 game against the Vikings.
After the loss to the Jets Sunday, Gabriel has thrown for 869 yards and seven touchdowns to two interceptions in his rookie season. He’s led Cleveland to just one win, which came Oct. 19 against the Dolphins, and they are now 2-7 on the year. The Browns selected Gabriel out of Oregon in the third round with the 94th pick in April’s NFL draft before they took Sanders two rounds later with the 144th pick.
Any chatter that Cleveland might make a move to Sanders to provide a spark in their dreadful season has been silenced for now.