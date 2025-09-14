Kevin Stefanski Says There's No Plans to Switch to Dillon Gabriel Over Joe Flacco
Dillon Gabriel made his official NFL debut on Sunday when the Browns put the backup rookie quarterback in for the final drive against the Ravens.
Gabriel had a pretty perfect drive, as he completed all three of his passes for 20 yards and a touchdown, even though Cleveland still lost 41-17. Still, his brief outing was impressive, making fans wonder if Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would consider putting Gabriel in the starting role at some point in the near future over Joe Flacco.
Stefanski said after the game that there is no plan to make a switch at the starting role. The coach was broad in his reasoning.
"I don't think it's fair to talk about that now," Stefanski said. "We win as a team, we lose as a team."
Flacco isn't worried about losing the starting role anyway, he said in his post-game press conference. Flacco completed 25 of 45 pass attempts for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also fumbled a ball that turned into a touchdown.
“I can’t worry about that stuff anyway," Flacco said. "It’s honestly not on my mind. I gotta go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to lead this team the best I can.”
The Browns will face another tough opponent next Sunday afternoon when they host the Packers. Flacco is expected to be the starter, unless Stefanski changes his mind at some point this week.