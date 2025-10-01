Key NFL Players Who Could Return From Injured Reserve, PUP in Week 5
Now that we're entering Week 5 of the NFL season, players who started the season on injured reserve are eligible to come back to the game, having served their month on the sidelines. For some of these players, four weeks won't be enough; despite their eligibility, they'll need a bit more time to heal from whatever was bothering them over the summer and get into game shape. But others are ready to jump back in—and at just the right time.
We're now a full four weeks into the season, and time is alredy running low for teams that aren't winning. So for a team with a losing record, or whose starters are hobbled, reinforcements from IR could add some much-needed life into a struggling unit.
Let's take a look at some of the key players now eligible to return from both IR or the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this coming weekend, focusing primarily on those who have either been designated to return or have had their 21-day practice window opened; stand a chance of being activated by the time the game rolls around; or could be brought in very soon, if not this week.
What is the Injured Reserve?
Players move to IR when they have a football-related injury that will require them to miss at least four weeks of play. These players do not count against the 53-man active roster limit, and teams can designate up to eight players to return from IR during the regular season.
What is PUP, or Physically Unable to Perform?
PUP, or physically unable to perform, is similar to IR.
Players are placed on active/PUP at the start of training camp because of a football-related injury, but the difference is that they count against the active roster limit. These PUP players can participate in all team activities except practice and can be activated at any point during camp once cleared. If a player is still on this list as of roster cutdowns, they must either be counted against the 53-man roster, get traded, get released or be moved to the reserve/PUP list, where they are then required to miss the first four games of the season and do not count against the active roster limit.
Key NFL Players Who Could Return From IR in Week 5
Nakobe Dean, Eagles LB
Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean has been on the reserve/PUP list since the start of the season, after having torn his patellar tendon in the Birds' wild card win over the Packers last season. On Wednesday, the team opened his practice window, meaning he must return sometime within the next 21 days or head back to the reserves.
Entering his fourth season in the league, Dean is a big contributor for Philly. In 2024, he logged 128 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and four passes defended.
Taysom Hill, Saints TE
On Monday, Saints coach Kellen Moore said that both TE Foster Moreau (knee) and Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill (knee), who were on reserve/PUP due to injuries suffered in the 2024 season, were cleared to begin practicing. Understandably, they might need more time before hopping into Sunday's game vs. the Giants ... but whenever they come back, their presence should give 0–4 NOLA some more options in the run game.
Tyjae Spears, Titans RB
The Titans announced Monday that they would be opening Tyjae Spears's 21-day practice window, roughly two months after the 24-year-old running back initially injured his ankle during Tennessee's first preseason game vs. the Buccaneers. Last season, Spears had 84 carries for 312 yards, plus four rushing touchdowns, which he complemented with 224 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. Some more offensive help for the 0–4 Titans.
Jalen Coker, Panthers WR
Coker suffered a quad injury during practice in August and has been on IR ever since. He is now eligible to return, having waited the necessary four weeks. On Monday, coach Dave Canales said the receiver is "still week to week," which isn't the "designated to return" label fans hoped for. But his return does feel like it's coming soon.
Across 11 games in 2024, the then-rookie Coker recorded 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He was the team's third-leading receiver in his first season.
Jonathan Mingo, Cowboys WR
The Cowboys could use some added depth at receiver—what with CeeDee Lamb's ankle injury and now a possible KaVontae Turpin foot injury —and Jonathan Mingo (knee) could be just what they need. As of Oct. 1, his 21-day window was activated. "I'm just excited to have Jonathan out there again," said head coach Brian Schottenheimer. "I know he's really excited. He has not played football in a while but, you know, I know he's really, really excited, so we'll see how he does."
Caelen Carson, Cowboys CB
On Monday, Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson told Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News that he is "hopeful" to practice this week and is just "waiting for the green light to start the 21-day window." On Wednesday, Schottenheimer gave him that go-ahead. Perhaps a helpful boon for the team's struggling defense
Tyler Bass, Bills K
Bills kicker Tyler Bass (and first-round pick Maxwell Hairston, for what it's worth) is eligible to return this week, but head coach Sean McDermott has not committed to a timeline nor specified whether he plans to activate his window. As of Tuesday, McDermott said he wants Bass and the rest of the IR squad back "as soon as possible," but "those decisions will be made at the right time; conversations will be had. So, we'll go forward with that in mind."
Bilal Nichols, Cardinals DT
The Cardinals opened defensive lineman Bilal Nichols's practice window on Monday, almost a full year after he was placed on IR with a stinger in 2024. He has been on the reserve/PUP list since training camp.
While it's possible he opts to sit for another game to allow for more of a ramp-up, maybe he jumps back in for Arizona's game vs. the Titans on Sunday. Otherwise, he must be activated at some point within the next three weeks.
Alim McNeill, Lions DT
The Lions on Wednesday opened the 21-day window for defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who started the season on reserve/PUP while recovering from a torn ACL. Now that the clock has started, it is possible he plays this week ... or the team may give him more room to ramp up before plugging him back in.
Sam Cosmi, Commanders G
Washington opened the practice window for guard Sam Cosmi, who was on reserve/PUP while recovering from an ACL injury suffered late last season, on Wednesday. When he plays again, whether this week or later, he will bolster an offensive line that has already had a strong start to the year.
In 2024, Cosmi allowed just one sack and Pro Football Focus credited him a pass-blocking grade of 74.3 for the season.