Kirk Cousins Opens Up About Falcons' Surprising Move to Draft Michael Penix
Kirk Cousins offered up his most expansive comments yet on the awkward situation he finds himself in with the Atlanta Falcons after the franchise made the surprising move to draft Michael Penix Jr.. Cousins, one of the signal-callers featured on Netflix's Quarterback debuting today, admits that he felt "a little bit misled" and that he may have re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings had he known the way things were going to play out.
Cousins was aware the Falcons might draft a quarterback, but definitely not that high. He wasn't informed about the Penix pick until a phone call by offensive coordinator Zac Robinson while Atlanta was on the clock.
"Certainly, if I had the information around free agency, it certainly would've affected my decision," Cousins said on the first episode of the season. "I had no reason to leave Minnesota with how much we loved it there if both teams are going to be drafting a quarterback high. But I've also learned in 12 years in this league that you're not entitled to anything. It's all about being able to earn your spot and prove yourself."
Cousins's ability to prove himself was hampered by a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 10. His production plummeted and eventually Penix assumed the starting role to close the season. To this point, Cousins is still on the Falcons roster, presumably as a backup for Penix in 2025.
There's no way he could have imagined this would be how his Atlanta tenure played out. And yet, he's an injury away from taking the reins again and, if healthy, seemingly capable of winning football games at a high level.