Kliff Kingsbury Makes Decision on Future With Commanders After NFC Championship Game Loss
The Washington Commanders will keep Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator after he received interest for head coaching vacancies during this hiring cycle. The New Orleans Saints, the only team with a remaining vacancy, requested to interview Kingsbury and he later withdrew his name from consideration for the job.
Kingsbury's decision, which was initially reported by Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz and confirmed by ESPN, comes after Washington's run to the NFC championship game where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. He declined coaching interviews while the Commanders remained in the playoffs which kept him from potential interviews until the team was eliminated. He then opted against interviews, deciding to stay in Washington for a second season after the team fell one game short of the Super Bowl.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Saints flew to Philadelphia to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in-person this week after they interviewed him virtually before the divisional round. If New Orleans chooses to hire Moore, they can't do so until after the Super Bowl since he will coach in the big game. Other candidates for the Saints include New York Giants OC Mike Kafka and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, also according to ESPN.
Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to '22, where he went 28-37-1 over the four seasons. After joining Washington this past season, the Commanders' high-powered offense helped secure 12 wins after they won just four games a season prior. Kingsbury can continue to work with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels for another season, before there could be further interest come next year's coaching cycle.