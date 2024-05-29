Kurt Warner Explained Why Aaron Rodgers Isn’t Yet in 'Greatest QB Ever' Debate
Aaron Rodgers is two short months away from the start of his second New York Jets training camp so the time has come to revisit all the conversations about what success in New York would mean for his legacy. These debates were all put on ice after Rodgers tore his Achilles in the season opener last year.
Kurt Warner recently joined Chris Rose on Jomboy Media's Football Today show to discuss the upcoming season and Rose asked if Warner was more interested in watching Kirk Cousins or Aaron Rodgers this year. Warner went with the obvious answer and picked Rodgers.
"Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks our league has ever seen," Warner told Rose.
"But he doesn't get into the greatest conversation until he gets to another Super Bowl. Having him switch teams, having him come back at 40 years-old off of an Achilles, the New York Jets who have never won and this could maybe set Aaron in kind of a different category. Kind of what I was able to do with Arizona that elevated me back to a different status than it would have been had I just had great success with St. Louis."
And there you have it. Kurt Warner's case that Aaron Rodgers can get to the next level of quarterback greatness with a trip to the Super Bowl. Doesn't even need to win. Just needs to get there to be considered part of the "greatest conversation." Just in case the four MVP awards and 10 Pro Bowls and throwing the fifth-most touchdown passes in NFL history didn't already do that.